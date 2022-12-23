Producer Hombale Films have submitted their folklore drama for the Oscar 2023 nominations. Founder Vijay Kirgandur has confirmed the same to a leading website. Rishab Shetty's village drama was the surprise hit of 2022 grossing Re 400 crore worldwide. It now looks like the makers are following in the footsteps of Rajamouli's RRR, which has been shortlisted under the Best Original Song category at the upcoming Academy Awards.

With Rishab Shetty in dual roles, the action-thriller revolves around the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola. The star cast also includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil among others. The official synopsis states that the film set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. It is believed that Demigods are the guardians and their energies encircle the village. The makers have also confirmed that Kantara 2 is definitely on cards however whether it is a prequel or a sequel is yet to be decided.

Meanwhile RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' has advanced to the next stage of the Academy Awards. Interestingly, the film had been submitted in 15 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Visual Effects, among others. Meanwhile, the Gujarati film Last Film Show, which was India's official entry for the Oscars has managed to advance in the International Feature Film category.