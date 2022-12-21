With Pathaan's release around the corner, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is everywhere. And now he is yet another honour for the superstar. Empire Magazine has released its list of the top 50 great actors ever.

They wrote "Empire's list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you. SRK is the only Indian to be featured alongside some of the greatest actors we have seen on screen."

"Ms Marvel's favourite movie star has a career that has now spanned four decades of near unbroken hits, and a fanbase of pretty much billions. You don't do that without outrageous amounts of charisma and absolute mastery of your craft. Comfortable in almost every genre going, there's pretty much nothing he can't do," the magazine wrote while describing the actor. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades are the notable films listed under his works.

His dialogue from the 2012 movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan -- 'Zindagi toh har roz jaan leti hai, Bomb toh sirf ek baar lega (Everyday life kills us a little. A bomb will kill you only once)' -- has been recognised as the 'iconic line' of his career

Empire's list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you.



READ NOW: https://t.co/zvvo1xpYhn pic.twitter.com/zE4jZmVMSj — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 19, 2022

Without a doubt, Bollywood's Pathaan, Shahrukh Khan has a global fandom that is bigger than anyone has ever seen. People from different walks of life, all over the world love him, respect him, and treasure him. He has time and again impressed the audience with his acting skills, Leo-like screen presence, and his humbleness.

Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Marilyn Monroe, Robert De Niro, Bette Davis, Natalie Portman, Heath Ledger, Katharine Hepburn, and Leonardo di Caprio are some of the other names on the list.

Currently, SRK is gearing up for his release of Pathaan in January, followed by Jawan and Dunki.