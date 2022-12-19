The noise over the saffron bikini from 'Besharam Rang' in Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is taking a new turn. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has now dragged SRK's daughter Suhana Khan into the controversy. The MP has challenged SRK to watch it with his daughter and dared to make a similar film on Prophet Mohammed.

"Shah Rukh Khan should watch the film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching the film with his daughter. I challenge him to make a similar film on Prophet," the MP was quoted saying. Ever since the release of the song Besharam Rang, Hindutva outfits have been raising objections to Deepika's orange bikini and SRK's green costume.

Earlier, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised objections to certain visuals and lyrics of the song. He also requested the team to rectify the controversial lyrics, Deepika's costume and the title of the film. He also added that if the required changes are not done, the state government would consider what to do about the screening.

Madhya Pradesh's Ulema Board also called for a ban over obscenity and hurting religious sentiments. Earlier, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it won't allow the release of Pathaan without an apology from Shah Rukh Khan over the 'Besharam Rang' song. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. The action-spy thriller also has John Abraham in a key role.