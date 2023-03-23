Producer Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty have confirmed the beginning of the most-anticipated Kantara 2. On the occasion of Ugadi, Hombale Films wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates."

Interestingly, actor-director Rishab Shetty also revealed few interesting updates on the second instalment at the 100th-day celebration of the film. He said, "I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

According to reports, Kantara 2 will focus on Shiva's father who was leading the Bhoota Kola festival for years! The prequel will have an indepth exploration of his divinity and Rishab Shetty will once again play the lead. Apart from that the film will also focus on feudalism, land encroachment, environmental protection crisis, human vs nature conflict and agriculture.

Kantara was the surprise hit of 2022 grossing Rs 400 crore worldwide. With Rishab Shetty as director and lead actor, the action-thriller revolves around the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhoota Kola. The star cast also included Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil among others. The official synopsis states that the film set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola.