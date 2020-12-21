A touch of escapism, along with a pinch of humour, is all that is needed to drive away the nostalgia of pre-quarantine life that ended as the coronavirus-induced lockdown became the new normal. While the pandemic has made homeschooling through Zoom classes quite an actual reality, this 'overhyped' technique of education is still boring and requires teaching a lot of discipline and responsibility.

But a Kansas teacher made things a bit lighter for her third-grade students after she passed on hot gas and pretended to be embarrassed during a Zoom call.

The unmistakable sound

This clip of a comedy fart during a Zoom class would have even put Rudy Giuliani to shame. The squeaky little noise was heard not only by those sitting alongside to Giuliani but also picked up by the microphones in the courtroom where he represented President Donald Trump in a case to overturn Michigan's "unfavourable" election results, earlier this month.

But in the teacher's case, it was a loud and big farting sound.

According to media reports, the teacher, Emma Ginder had just instructed her students to take out a book, when a sound exploded into the waiting silence.

Followingly, Ginder, in the video, can be seen putting her hand over her mouth, demurely, and turning herself away from the camera and giggling. While the kids' faces registered astonishment as they suspected what they had just heard.

"What was that?" asked students, in a pretty much rhetorical manner, one after the other. They already knew what had happened, but their initial shock was intended to quickly give way to amusement.

"I think she farted," said one, as the kids started convulsing in laughter.

"That was a big one," said another student.

"I don't know who that was," Ginder said, struggling to hold back her own giggles.

"It was you," rejoined one of her charges.

Pranks during virtual lesson

Other than Twitter, a recording of the prank was also shared on Facebook that received more than 37,000 times, along with appreciation from students as well as parents for the attempt "to lighten the mood" and relieve students from boring online classes.

In a reply, the third-grade teacher wrote, "Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood."

"Way too good not to share. Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8 year old boy," she said further.

Her post has since received more than 5,000 comments, with many praising Ginder for her creative way of grabbing kids' attention as students continue to learn remotely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Maybe I'll do this to see if my students are paying attention," one user commented on the social media.

"Those laughs are priceless!!" another commenter wrote.

"This is a realistic idea with this crazy world! You not only got their attention, you made them laugh and that will mean a lot to them when they look back on these memories!" said a third user, followed by many others.

As per People's report, Ginder told local news station KSNT that she decided to pull a prank on her students because she wanted to uplift their spirits.

"They've gotten to know me and they know that I'm one they should be comfortable with and they can joke around with," Ginder said.

"I love that we have that relationship with one another and I love that we can all laugh at a toot because it is funny no matter how old you are," she was quoted as saying.