The cold-blooded killing of eight police personnel by terrorist Vikas Dubey and his gang on Friday has shocked the entire nation. The horrific incident took place in Vikru village under Chaubeypur police circle in Kanpur, leaving at least six more policemen seriously injured. While the terrorist is still at large, more than 25 teams have been formed by the UP police to nab the Dubey.

From scanning over 500 mobile phones to retrieve information about the terrorist at large to roping in Special Task Force of UP Police for assistance and announcing a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information about Dubey, efforts are being made to capture Dubey. But it's been more than 36 hours since the bloodbath and the whereabouts of the terrorist remain unknown.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Vikas Dubey's name has been associated with criminal offence. In light of this event, if only the allegations against the cold-blooded killer hadn't been blanketed political patronage.

Vikas Dubey's list of victims

Here are the slain officers killed by Vikas Dubey before he went into hiding:

Deputy SP Devendra Mishra (54) Circle Officer of Bilhaur SHO Shivrajpur police station Mahesh Kumar Yadav (42) Sub-Inspector Anoop Kumar Singh (32) Sub-Inspector Nebu Lal (48) Constable Jitendra Pal (26) Constable Sultan Singh (34) Constable Bablu Kumar (23) Constable Rahul Kumar (24)

UP police on Saturday suspended Station Officer at Chaubepur Police Station Vinay Tiwari, on the suspicion of tipping off Dubey about the raid. Sources have revealed that a call went from the police station to cut electricity before the raid to help the terrorist.

Long before this dark day in the recent history of India, Dubey's criminal record began in 1990. Since then he has been linked to over 60 criminal cases, ranging from charges of murder, attempt to murder, robbery.

In 2000, Dubey won the Shivrajpur seat in a Zila Panchayat poll, which he fought from prison, where he was lodged after murder of Sidheshwar Pandey, a manager at Tarachand Inter College in Kanpur, PTI reported.

A year later, he had shot dead senior BJP leader Santosh Shukla, inside the Shivli police station. But it was the fear that he instilled in the people that not a single police officer in the station came forward with a statement against him, a source revealed. The lack of evidence set Dubey free at the time.

In 2001, he was accused of conspiring against murdering Ram Babu Yadav from the prison. Then again in 2004, he was linked to the murder of Dinesh Dubey a businessman. In 2013, he was accused of another murder.

In 2018, he was accused of ordering a hit on his own cousin Anurag from the jail. Despite all these cases against him, the UP police and the government failed to take any severe action or breach the so-called "fortress" he had built in the name of a house, which villagers say no one could breach the perimeter without consent.