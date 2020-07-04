During an attempt to arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, eight policemen were gunned down by criminals. The Uttar Pradesh authorities demolish the terrorist's house in Bithur and his house in Kanpur is also under demolition.

According to reports, Kanpur police used the same JCB to demolish the house of gangster Vikas Dubey that was used to block the road to prevent the police personnel from proceeding towards their hideout.

Not only was the house demolished but the police used the JCB to damage the vehicles parked in Dubey's house.

The twitter users stated that hit where it hurts the most; the gangster's mansion is a good way to start. While some supported the move, there were some who questioned the police's action as they resorted to destroying property by asking, "Under which law".

While some even posted Dubey's reports that appeared in newspapers that he had come forward to help Modi become the PM during the elections.

The Kanpur Encounter

The police had entered Bikru village on Thursday night to arrest Dubey. An attack was carried out from a rooftop on the police team. In the attack, eight policemen were gunned down and seven others, including a civilian, were injured. After the attack, the attackers snatched weapons from the policemen, both dead and injured, and fled the scene.

Inspector-General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal was reported as saying on Saturday that, "To nab Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, as many as 25 teams have been formed which are conducting raids in different districts of the state and other states as well."

Agarwal further added that whoever gives information about Dubey will get a reward of Rs 50,000. He also said seven policemen, who were injured in the encounter, have been admitted to a private hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rushed to Kanpur on Friday. He met the family members of policemen who were killed in the attack and announced financial assistance of Rs one crore each to the bereaved families.

Adityanath said that the police and the Government were with the families and every effort will be made to ensure that justice is delivered. The criminals will be punished as per the law, Adityanath added.