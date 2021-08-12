There is nothing more ironic than religion. The very concept that aims at making mankind recognise the oneness of human soul is the very divisive factor today.

The Kanpur video where a bigoted mob can be seen hitting a Muslim man and forcing him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' while his wailing child clings onto him helplessly, is unsettling to say the least. Making netizens rightfully question, "What have we been reduced to?"

Members of RW group accused a man of trying to convert a woman, stormed his house, assaulted him before his girl child in Barra Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/DSiXZ7XeYy — हैदर ‏حیدر Haidar Naqvi?? (@haidarpur) August 11, 2021

The incident happened on Wednesday, when the 45-year-old Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town was dragged out his home, forced through the streets and made to chant Jai Shri Ram. The worst part is the man's little daughter wailing and clinging onto him all through the footage and begging the attackers to spare him.

The disturbing footage was shot by the locals as the man was finally handed over to the police. The police appear to be calm through the entire incident and do not seem to be saying much even though the man is hit in the presence of the police in the video.

As per the local reports to have emerged from the area, the man is an e-rickshaw driver and is in a personal legal dispute with a Hindu neighbor. Following this, the right-wing Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal allegedly got involved in the issue.

The Uttar Pradesh police say they have booked the culprits involved in the incident and filed an FIR.

No human being should have to go through this

At a time when we should have long progressed to recognizing and respecting atheists, even the minorities are not nearly safe. The incident is unfortunately not the first to have emerged from the towns of Uttar Pradesh or several other parts of India where mob brutalities have been unleashed on minorities. Almost everyone's thoughts went to the child. "No child should have to go through this. Imagine what will she grow upto be? With bitterness and hatred towards one community," wrote an angry user.