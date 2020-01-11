About 20 people are feared dead in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj when a bus collided with a truck and caught fire on Friday night, January 10. The police said that the accident occured between a private sleeper bus and a truck near Chiloi village under Chhibramau police station area here.

There were about 50 passengers in the bus when the accident took place according to Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad Singh said. The bus was on it's way to Jaipur from Farrukhabad.

DNA test will determine the death toll

Exact number of casulties is yet to be revealed. At least 12 of the passengers jumped from the bus to saved their lives. According to the police, "The bodies are badly burned, their bones are scattered, so only a DNA test will determine the death toll. Prima facie bodies of 8-10 people seem to be on the bus but the damage is so extensive that casualties can be determined only through DNA test."

CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh to next kin, 50,000 to the injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured. It is a very unfortunate incident, the CM said, extending his condolences to the bereaved families.

'Diesel tank must have exploded under the impact of collision'

According to reports, Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh in Lucknow said it appears that the diesel tank exploded under the impact of collision and the bus burst into flames. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the DM and SP to rush to the spot and provide all possible medical attention and help to the passengers of the bus.