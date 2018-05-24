Kannada TV anchor Chandrashekhar (34), who was popularly known as Chandan, and his friend Santhoshi (24) have been killed in Hanagavadi near Harihara in Davangere district. Two others, who were travelling with them, have met with severe injuries and being treated in a private hospital.

TV 9 reports that the car, which were travveling, rammed into a parked lorry and they died on spot. The cops are investigating the case, which has been filed in the Harihara rural limits.

More details about the accident is awaited.