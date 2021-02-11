Kannada and Tamil actress Rashmi Jayaraj has tied the knot to Richu on Wednesday, 10 February, in Chennai. The marriage was held in the presence of their family members and close friends.

The wedding was performed as per the Christian customs at a Chennai church. Since the Covid-19 situation has not returned to normalcy, the wedding was restricted to relatives and close friends, say reports. The reception was also held on the same evening.

The pictures of their wedding along with marriage clips have gone viral even as her congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple on social media sites.

Arranged Marriage

Rashmi Jayaraj had her engagement with Richu on 27 November in Mysore. It is an arranged marriage and the boy is chosen by her parents. "We had a gap of a month before the engagement. We spoke a lot and during this period we felt as if we knew for many years," she had told a Kannada daily after her engagement.

"Since the Covid-19 is still around us, we have to take lots of precautions to organise the wedding. The marriage will be held in Chennai. I have plans to throw a party for my Bangalore friends," she had added.

The 26-year old had claimed then that she wanted to have a function in Bengaluru specially-arranged for her friends and well-wishers in Karnataka. However, there is no update on it, yet.

Rashmi's Journey

The actress, who was born and brought up in Bangalore, came to light with Kannada serial Jothe Jotheyalli. She was also part of daily soaps like Madhumagalu, Just Maath Maathali. She entered Tamil small screen with Vidhi aired on Sun TV.

She has also part of TV serials like Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar, Devayani, Selvamagal and Ni Hachida Kumkuma.

Richu is a pilot by profession. He is settled in Florida in the US.