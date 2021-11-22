Former Additional Director General of Doordarshan Mahesh Joshi is set to become the president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat Election. The high-voltage elections were held on Sunday, 21 November.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat President

Reports in the Kannada media claim that Joshi is almost confirmed to become the next President of the Sahitya Parishat Election. He has garnered over 51,000 votes while his nearest rival Shekhara Gowda Patil has earned 17,656 votes.

It has to be noted that Joshi's candidature had the backing of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The names of the winners will be formally announced by Election Officer GM Ganghadharaswamy on 24 November. The votes of the postal ballots (over 4,000) are yet to be counted.

Monika Deepak came from Dubai to cast her vote which caught the attention of the media. She exercised her franchise at the taluk office in Belur town in Hassan district.

The polls for the Kannada Sahitya Parishat were held at 420 booths out of which 28 centres were in Bengaluru. Of the 3.05 eligible voters, a total of 1.59 lakh voters exercised their franchise and it accounts for 52.09 per cent.

Kodagu registered the highest polling at 71.18 per cent while Bengaluru recorded the lowest at 28.88 per cent.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat Election Result 2021: Meet other Winners

Meanwhile, MP Srinath from Ujire is elected the president of Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat. He defeated MR Vasudeva, ex-director of Mangaluru International Airport.

Likewise, G Suri Srinivas is elected as district president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat from Chikkamagaluru and KM Shivaswamy is elected as president from Chitradurga district.

In Kodagu, MP Keshav Kamath in Kodagu and Neelavara Surendra Adiga were elected from Kodagu and Udupi districts as presidents, respectively.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat is a non-profit organization which promotes the language and its literature apart from organizing the annual conference called Kannada Sahitya Sammelana.