Mebina Michael, who contested in Pyate Hudgir Halli Life season 4, is killed in a road accident on Tuesday, 26 May. The incident occurred on National Highway 75 at 4.30 pm in Devanahalli in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district.

As per the reports, Mebina Michael with two others were on their way to Somavarpet. Their car (register number: Ka 02 AF 4796) collided with a tractor, which was taking an U-turn. They were taken to Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital.

Later, the injured were shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment and Mebina died on the way, while the two are are battling for lives with serious injuries. A case has been filed at Bellur police station.

Who was Mebina Michael?

Mebina Michael, who was a model by a profession, had taken part in the Pyate Hudugir Halli Life season 4 and emerged victorious. This was a show where the girls from the city have to settle in village for a stipulated time and lead the lifestyle of villagers.

Apart from Mebhina Michael, Abhijna Bhat, Priyanka Shahan and 12 others had participated in the show. In the end, she emerged victorious and won Rs 7 lakh.

It has to be noted that Pyate Hudugir Halli Life season 4 was aired again on Star Suvarna during the lockdown, recently.

Meanwhile, Akul Balaji, host of Pyate Hudugir Halli Life season 4, has condoled her death. On his Twitter account, he wrote, "Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedyFolded handsFolded hands. [sic]"