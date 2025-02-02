Natural Star Nani's highly appreciated film Hi Nanna was a blockbuster hit. The film stars Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. This romantic drama has won the hearts of many. The film at its climax made the audience speechless. But now, one year after its release, the movie has become controversial, as a leading Kannada producer has accused this Telugu film of being a cheaply made copy without purchasing the remake rights.

Kannada producer Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah has uploaded a story on Instagram, featuring Hi Nanna's poster alongside that of the Kannada movie, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja.

Along with the image, the producer wrote a note claiming that the film Hi Nanna was an unofficial remake of the Kannada film, made without approaching the original creators for formal rights. He also mentioned Nani, "describing a cheap thing to do''.Pushkara wrote, "Without taking #RemakeRights, Hi Nanna has been made by copying our original movie #BheemaSenaNalaMaharaja. What a cheap thing to do, @nameisnani."

So far, there have been no responses to this issue from the makers of Hi Nanna or Nani himself. The film Hi Nanna was directed by Shouryuv, who made his debut with this film as a filmmaker. It is produced by Vyra Entertainments. The film was also dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Karnataka, and Hindi.

Presently, actor Nani is ready for his next release which is HIT 3. The film is ready to release on May 1, 2025. Also, there was a strong buzz about Shouryuv's next project; a few official reports have stated that Shouryuv has approached Jr NTR to narrate a story. Later, after knowing about it, Shouryuv dismissed the rumours. However, he expressed his desire to collaborate with him in the future.