Jayashree Devi, well-known Kannada producer, passed away on Wednesday, 13 February, after suffering a cardiac arrest. She reportedly breathed her last at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was 60.

Sources close to the family have told The International Business Times that her body is being brought to Bengaluru and final rites will be performed at her residence.

She started her career as a producer-director with Kona Edaithe, which starred late Vishnuvardhan and Kumar Govind, and had also directed a film called Bhavani. Later, she became full-time producer and made hit movies like Nammaoora Mandara Hoove, Amrutha Varshini, Sneha Loka, Habba, Sri Manjunatha to name a few.

She had bankrolled over 20 movies from her banner. Her last movie as a producer remains Mukunda Murari, which starred Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra in the leads.