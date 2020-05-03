Noted Kannada poet KS Nisar Ahmed died of age-related illness at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and many leaders have expressed sadness and offered condolences to his bereaved family.

KS Nisar Ahmed was reportedly suffering from some age-related ailments. The 84-year-writer was recently admitted to the hospital. He breathed his last at his Bengaluru residence on Sunday. His funeral was reportedly held in JC Nagar in the city. He had a large number of admirers, but his body was not kept for public darshan due to the coronavirus scare.

Born in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, KS Nisar Ahmed was a post-graduate in Geology and he worked as an Assistant Geologist in The Mysore Mines and Geology at Gulbarga. He later worked as a lecturer in Geology in Central College, Bangalore and then in Chitradurga and Shivamogga. He came in touch with Kuvempu, who invited the Kannada poets' meet during the Dasara festival in 1959.

Besides being a geology professor, KS Nisar Ahmed was a prolific poet and writer who dabbled in various literary forms - criticism, children's literature. He also translated several plays of Shakespeare into Kannada. He is one of the first poets to write about Bengaluru in Kannada and Manasu Gandhibazaru and Sanje Aidara Male are some of the collections of poems.

Mysuru Anantaswamy sung his poems first and released as an audio cassette Nityotsava in 1970s. The cassette not only became, but also gave birth to the audio cassette industry of light music. He was also a strong votary of the Kannada cause and spoke passionately about it.

KS Nisar Ahmed was awarded Kendra Sahitya Akademi award (2008), highest literary award of the state Pampa Award (2017), Rajyotsava award (1981) and Padma Sri (2008). He chaired the annual Sahitya Sammelana held in Shivamogga in 2007 and inaugurated Dasara in 2017.

KS Nisar Ahmed's death has saddened many people across the globe. Many celebs, political and his readers took Twitter to share their grief over his sad demise and offer condolences to his family. BS Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, and some political leaders have offered condolences to his death.

BS Yediyurappa tweeted in Kannada the translation of which read, "Senior writer KS Nisar Ahmed's death is sad. He also served as a professor and land scientist. He was recognized as a sensible writer and a popular poet. I pray to God to grant Nisar peace to his soul and the strength to endure the pain of his separation, to his family members and fans."

2/2.

ನಿಸಾರ್ ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ದೇವರು, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಸದಸ್ಯರು, ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ದೇವರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 3, 2020

2/2

ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ದೊರಕಲಿ. ಕುಟುಂಬ ವರ್ಗದವರು, ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಪ್ರೇಮಿಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಬಂಧುಗಳಿಗೆ ಈ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಬರಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) May 3, 2020

ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ

ನಿತ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ಕವಿ ಕೆ.ಎಸ್ ನಿಸಾರ್ ಅಹಮದ್ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ನನಗೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ದುಃಖ ತಂದಿದೆ. ಭಗವಂತ ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ,ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/nsyY6GXAJV — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) May 3, 2020

ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಲೋಕಕ್ಕೆ ಅಪಾರ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡಿ ನಿತ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ಕವಿ ಎಂದೇ ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ದರಾಗಿದ್ದ, ಕವಿ ಪ್ರೊ.ಕೆ.ಎಸ್.ನಿಸಾರ್ ಅಹಮದ್ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಲೋಕಕ್ಕೆ ಅಪಾರ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಕುಟುಂಬಸ್ಥರಿಗೆ ದುಖಃ ಸಹಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೊರೆಯಲಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ.

ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ? pic.twitter.com/sjA1T1lMe0 — Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) May 3, 2020

"ಕನ್ನಡವೆಂದರೆ ಬರಿ ನುಡಿಯಲ್ಲ ಹಿರಿದಿದೆ ಅದರರ್ಥ"



- ಕೆ.ಎಸ್.ನಿಸಾರ್ ಅಹಮದ್



ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಪುರಸ್ಕೃತ ಪ್ರೊ. ಕೆ.ಎಸ್.ನಿಸಾರ್ ಅಹಮದ್ ರವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಲೋಕಕ್ಕೆ ಅಪಾರವಾದ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಹಾಗು ನಮ್ಮಂಥಹ ಸಹಸ್ರಾರು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲೆಂದು ದೇವರಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ. pic.twitter.com/8eTj7DulA8 — M Goutham Kumar (@BBMP_MAYOR) May 3, 2020