Sandalwood filmmaker Sumana Kittur, who is known for her movies like Edigarike and Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu, is not a single anymore! Yes, the State Award winning director married her beau a month ago, but the news of her wedding has been revealed only now.

Sumana Marries Software Engineer

Sumana Kittur has tied the knot with a Shivvamogga-based software working in Pondicherry. It is a love-cum-arranged marriage. The filmmaker has always dreamt of tying the knot in a simple way and it occurred as per her wishes in April.

"We tied in the presence of both the families in a simple way. We both believed in a simple wedding and hoped that the lockdown might be lifted on 31 April as we wanted to have a 'Mantra Mangalya', a distinct model of marriage with rationalism propagated by Kuvempu, in Kuppalli, the birth place of the Kannada poet. But due to the lockdown, we married in Pondi itself," she told a daily.

According to her, Sumana Kittur met Srinivas while she was on some assignment in Pondicherry, a few years ago. Her husband is settled in the union territory for 30 years now. However, the couple want to move to Mysuru soon.

The filmmaker says that she was not interested to marry a person from the film industry. "We may be in different fields, but have mutual respect for each others' profession. He has seen all her works and her Edegarike is his favourite movie," she adds.

Her hubby also holds a degree in tourism and loves photography.

Sumana Kittur, a protegee of journalist and filmmaker Agni Sreedhar, started her career as an assistant director to KM Chaitanya in Aa Dinagalu. She made her debut with Duniya Vijay-starrer Slum Bala. Kallara Santhe, Edegarike and Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu are her other projects.

He was supposed to direct a web series based on Agni Sreedhar's works, but the lockdown has delayed her plans.