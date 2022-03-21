Popular Kannada TV actress Tejaswini Prakash tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend on Sunday, March 20. The wedding was held without media glare and it was only through her friends that the news of her marriage came to light.

Tejaswini Prakash married Phani Varma Nadimpalli on Sunday evening in the presence of her family members, relatives and friends from the film industry. Actors Karthik Jayaram aka JK, Karunya Ram, Ashita Chandrappa and Veena Rao among the celebrities who attended the wedding.

The bride wore a traditional silk saree while the groom sported traditional shirt and dhoti for the marriage. Her friends including Karunya Ram have been sharing pictures of her wedding ceremony on social media sites.

After her wedding photos surfaced online, wishes have been pouring in for the newly-married couple.

Tejaswini Prakash is a familiar name among the Kannada TV and cine-goers in Sandalwood. She started her film career with Masanada Makkalu in 2007. Since then, she has worked in over 20 movies and many TV serials.

Darshan's Gaja, Dr Vishnuvardhan's Mathad Mathad Mallige, Prem's Preethi Eke Bhumi Melide and Ganesh's Aramane are some of her notable Kannada movies in which she played supporting roles.

She was also seen in Kiccha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Currently, she is part of Colors Kannada's Nan Arasi Radhe where she has done a negative role.