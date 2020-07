Veteran Kannada actress Shanthamma has passed away on Sunday evening, 19 July. She was aged 95 and survived by four sons and two daughters.

Shanthamma, a resident of Bengaluru, was staying with her daughter in Mysuru was four months. She was taken to a private hospital on Saturday evening after she collapsed at her residence.

As per the reports, Shanthamma was suffering from age-related ailments.