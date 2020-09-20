Kannada actress Sanjjanaa aka Archana Galrani, who was arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket, has reportedly to covered to Muslim religion and rechristened herself Mahira on October 9, 2018.

Sanjjanaa Galrani was recently taken into police custody in connection with the ongoing Sandalwood drug scandal. After she failed to get bail, she has been lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bangalore. While the investigation is underway, a lot is debated about her connection with the drug mafia, which fueled the speculations about her marriage with a Muslim scholar named Aziz Pasha.

But Aziz Pasha spoke to a TV channel and slammed the reports about his marriage with Sanjjanaa Galrani. He confirmed his relationship and engagement with the Kannada actress. But he said that they were supposed to get married this year, but the wedding has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also rumoured that she had converted to Islam, but he denied the reports.

Amidst the rumours, a Kannada news channel has furnished a registration certificate and affidavit inter alia procured from a mosque Darul Uloom Shah Valiullah in Bengaluru to prove her conversion to Islam. She also declared that she was attracted by the principles of Islam after studying the religion meticulously for 10 years.

"To whom so ever it may concern. This is to certify that Miss Archana Manohar Galrani, residing at No 130 5' cross, Vannes New Layout, Symphony Apartment, Hebbal, Kempapura Dasarahalli Road Bhuvaneshwan Nagar, Bangalore North-560024, daughter of Mr Manohar Galrani had embraced Islam on 09-10-2018 as her New Religion," reads the certificate.

The certificate concludes, "Miss Archana Manohar Galrani shall be known by her new Muslim name as Miss Mahira and henceforth shall be called by her new name only. Miss Mahira had embraced Islam on her own will and accord without any pressure or hindrance from any other source whatsoever."

A few days ago, Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik had alleged that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim had phenomenal clout in the Indian film industry and he was trapping film actresses in Love Jihad. Now, a BJP MP has alleged that there is a link between the drug mafia and Love Jihad.

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje tweeted the certificate and captioned it with, "Actress #Sanjjanaagalrani is actually #Mahira, got converted to Islam in 2018! #LoveJihad cases being reported across the country has links to #DrugMafia. The evil link b/w Love-Jihad-Drug must also be seriously probed & their motive to stir the social harmony must be stopped!"