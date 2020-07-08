Budding actor Susheel Gowda has died by suicide at his native place in Mandya district on Tuesday night, 7 July. The details of his death are yet to be revealed to the media but this has come as a shock to the cine-goers who are yet to recover from the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

His colleagues and celebrities have expressed their shock and condoled his death on social media sites. Aravind Kaushik, director of TV serial Anthpura, mourned his death with a post on Facebook and wrote, "Sad news I heard. Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more. Rest in Peace. [sic]"

"I got the news from my friend. I still can't believe that he is no more. He was such a sweet and soft-hearted person who never loses his cool. It's been very sad to know that he has left us so early. He had the talent to achieve more in the entertainment industry," The Times of India quoted actress Amita Ranganath, who had worked with him, as saying.

Susheel worked with Duniya Vijay in his upcoming film Salaga. The latter has consoled his death with a post on his Facebook page.

According to Duniya Vijay, the budding talent had a good role in the upcoming Kannada film. "I am still wondering why would anybody kill himself after entering the film industry and getting a good role to act. No matter how big the problem is, suicide is not a solution," he said.

He added, "I can feel the pain of losing him just after working with him for about 30 days, but imagine the situation of his family which was with him for 30 years. I don't think these suicides will end here. People are not fearing Covid-19, but they are losing hope over the jobless situation."

Duniya Vijay urged that the mythological gods faced problems in the human avatars and people should take inspiration from those tales instead of losing hope. "May his soul rest in peace, but no parents should ever have to face such grief," he concluded.

Actor Dhananjaya tweeted, "Susheel, don't know what u were going through, but u had a future. ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ದಿನಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಕಾಯಬೇಕಿತ್ತು. #RIP. [sic]"