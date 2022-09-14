Kannada TV actor Ravi Prasad, who was popularly known as Mandya Ravi, died due to multiorgan failure on Wednesday. He was aged 42 and was reportedly suffering from jaundice.

According to reports in the Kannada media, Ravi Prasad was hospitalized for over a month now. He was being treated at BGS Hospital in Bengaluru.

Prior to his death, his father HS Mudde Gowda had told a daily that the doctors were not giving any hopes of recovery and advised him to take it to Mandya. Just hours later, it was announced that the actor had breathed his last.

His final rites will be performed at his home town Mandya.

Noted filmmaker TN Seetharam, who had cast him in Magalu Janaki mourned the death on his Facebook page. He expressed his shock over the untimely death and said that the actor had talent that would last for four lives.

Ravi Prasad, who had done MA and LLB, had done a prominent role in 'Magalu Janaki. He had worked in serial, TV and films.

Chitraleka, Minchu and Mukta Mukta were some of his popular TV serials.

He had also hosted Zee Kannada's Crime File.

It may be recalled that Kannada actor Mohan Juneja, who was recently seen in Kannada blockbuster movie KGF: Chapter 2, passed in May. He was suffering from liver-related issues.