Legendary Kannada actor Rajesh passed away on Saturday, February 19. He breathed his last in the early hours at a private hospital where he was being treated in the last couple of days. He was 89.

His body will be kept for public homage till 3.30 pm. Later, his final rites will be performed at his residence.

He was reportedly suffering from kidney-related and age-related ailments.

Who was Rajesh?

Born on 15 April 1935 in Bengaluru, his original name was Muni Chowdappa. He was interested in stage plays since his childhood and joined Sudarshan Nataka Mandali without informing his parents. His stage name was Vidya Sagar.

Later, he formed his own troupe called Shakti Nataka Mandali. Nirudyogiya Balu, Badavana Baalu, Visha Sarpa, Nanda Deepa, Chandrodaya and Kittur Rani Chennama were some of the plays he acted.

Before turning into a full-time actor, Rajesh worked at the PWD department. He was introduced to the silver screen by Hunsur Krishnamurthy with Veera Sankalpa. Subsequently, he got opportunities to work in the films like Sri Ramanjaneya, Gange Gowri, etc.

Turning Point in His Career

He was rechristened as Rajesh from Vidya Sagar in 1968 with Namma Uru. This CV Shankar-directorial gave him a big break and his singing skills too came to light.

Kapu Belupu, Yeradu Mukha, Punya Purusha, Kanike, Brundavana, Sukha Samsara, Devara Makkalu, Poornima, Namma Baduku, Bale Adrustavo Adrusta, Bhale Bhasakara, Hennu Honnu Mannu, Visha Kanye, Kranti Veera, Bidugade, Urvashi, Devara Gudi, Kaveri, Baduku Bangaravaitu, Devara Duddu, Sose Tanda Sowbhagya, Chadurida Chitragalu, Vasanta Nilaya, Kaliyuga, Devara Mane and Tavaru Mane Udugore were some of the films that he worked.

Rajesh's daughter Asharani made her acting debut with Rathasaptami. She is married to actor Arjun Sarja.