Sandalwood has lost yet another artiste during this lockdown. Mimicry Rajagopal, who has worked in over 600 movies, has passed away on Thursday, 2 July. He was aged 69 and survived by his wife and three daughters.

According to reports, he was suffering from asthma and kidney-related issues. He breathed his last at his residence in Kengeri in Bengaluru on the wee hours of Thursday.

His close friend Dingri Nagaraj has mourned his death and said that he was scheduled to meet him on Friday, 3 July. "I had spoken to him just two days ago. We had planned to meet tomorrow," he told a news channel.

More details awaited.