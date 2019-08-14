The Malleswaram police have arrested a person named Vijay over assaulting Kannada actor Komal Kumar in a road rage incident. It occurred near Srirampura railway underpass around 5.30 pm on Tuesday evening, 13 August.

"Malleshwaram Police have taken immediate action and the culprit has been dealt with, thank Public for support. No tolerance for such rowdy activities, cases booked, arrested ..[sic]" Bhaskar Rao IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bangalore City, tweeted.

As per the police sources, Vijay is a resident of Jakkarayanker and works as a delivery boy. The issue started when he allegedly overtook Komal's car in a rash manner and the actor raised objection to over which the biker got furious and got into an argument by blocking his way.

In the peak of heated verbal exchanges, Komal tried to strike the first blow and Vijay narrowly missed it. The cops say that the biker felt insulted when the actor tried to assault him following which punched on the actor's face several times.

The video of the entire episode have emerged online and the clippings have gone viral.

Komal was hurt and seen bleeding in the mouth and nose in the video. Based on the complaint, the Malleswaram police have booked Vijay for attempting to murder the actor.

The actor, who got treatment at KS General Hospital, said that he is clueless about the person who assaulted him. Komal said that the incident occurred when he was on the way to pick his daughter from tuition.

"We will collect the video and take action against the actor as well if it shows that Komal assaulted the biker first," said N. Shashi Kumar, DCP (North).

Komal is a familiar face among Kannada audience and acted in over 90 movies in Sandalwood. He is a brother of actor-politician Jaggesh.