The Bengaluru City Police has taken suo motu cognisance of a tweet posted by Kannada actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa, in which he questioned Justice Krishna Dixit of the Karnataka HC. The actor's wife Megha, in a Facebook live video, alleged that he went missing from the house and that his phone and his gunman's phone were both switched off.

"I searched Chetan for an hour but didn't find him at the house. Some people informed me that police took Chetan. Nobody told us, his phone is switched off, his bodyguards' phone is also off. That's why I've come to Sheshadripuram police station to tell them my husband is kind of missing. I don't know where he is. Right now they're saying that he's not with them. Chetan is not here currently, but they've taken him somewhere else for inquiry purpose," she alleged.

Megha further alleged that they did not receive any notice or prior intimation of arrest and that he was illegally arrested.

Chetan being questioned

According to TNM, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant confirmed that Chetan was taken into custody and is being questioned about a tweet he shared about one of the sitting Karnataka High Court judges. The tweet in question was addressed to Justice Krishna Dixit, who is part of the three-judge bench hearing the pleas against the hijab ban in campuses.

Pant also clarified that Chetan has been booked under Section 505 (2) (Intent to incite a class or community to commit offence against another class or community) and Section 504 (Intentionally insulting, thereby giving provocation to any person to break public peace) of the Indian Penal Code and will be produced before the jurisdictional Magistrate soon.