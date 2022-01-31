The tragic death of a school teacher in pothole-ridden area in Bengaluru has sparked outrage among citizens and activists, many of whom took to the streets to protest the lack of action despite several complaints. Residents and commuters blamed the authorities for negligence, which was seen as the reason for 38-year-old Sharmila's death.

Sharmila was run over by a truck on Sunday morning on Magadi Road. The victim was riding with her husband, who lost control near Byadarahalli. Sharmila fell off the bike and was run over by the truck. While the police have taken the truck driver into custody, many believe the accident was caused due to the potholed road.

Cops manhandling AAP leaders

Sharing the sentiment of many residents, AAP leaders also joined the protest against the condition of the roads, which claimed another life. Not only were the AAP leaders arrested from the protest site, they were manhandled by Bengaluru Police officers. The ordeal was caught on camera and circulated on social media, triggering strong criticism.

AAP leaders Prithvi Reddy, HD Basavaraju, Mohan Dasari and many others were arrested and a case was filed against them for protesting. The leaders had staged a massive protest at the accident site, condemning the death of the school teacher on Monday.

"This is not the first time motorists are hit by potholes. Such events would continue to recur. State government, local legislators, BBMP and BWSSB should be held responsible for the accident & death of Teacher Sharmila," AAP president Prithvi Reddy said.

AAP senior leader and former MLA HD Basavaraju condemned the administration for failing to repair the condition of the roads in Bengaluru, which is termed Silicon Valley of India.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has failed to protect the lives of civilians. The money released for the repair of the road is being pocketed by the politicians," Basavaraju said.

Not the first incident

Recently, Azeem Ahmed (21), a food delivery executive, while negotiating a pothole on Thanisandra Main Road, lost control and fell down on the road coming under a goods truck. The incident had triggered a sharp criticism from the public and highlighted the plight of the Bengaluru roads and poor maintenance by the civic agency BBMP. In spite of the High Court taking the government to task and giving deadlines, potholes continue to be a death trap for vehicle riders, especially for two-wheelers.

Taking note of the criticism, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, earlier this month, has instructed officials to fix potholes on 751.41 kilometer roads in the city within 15 days. The Bengaluru pothole case has been going on for several months now, ye remains unsolved.

Last month, Karnataka Police have arrested a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineer and a truck driver in connection with the death of a youth who fell off his bike while trying to avoid a pothole. The police also booked a case against the road contractor.

In view of the latest incident, the Aam Aadmi Party has lodged a complaint at the police station against MLA ST Somashekhar, BBMP chief commissioner and BWSSB MD. A case has been filed on charges of negligence causing death of people.