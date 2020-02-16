Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur, who are seen as army personnel, knew it wasn't going to be easy when they chose the role in Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2 (EDKV 2). The two actors are putting in all the hardwork to adhere up to the expectations.

Ek Duje ke Vaaste 1 had been a rage among the audience and there are huge expectations from the season 2. Set against an army backdrop, Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2 is a stunning love story with a present-day touch. The cast of the show recently shot for the promo of the show in outdoor locations like Satara and Ladakh, where they shot for the sequence of their army life.

While the shoot required the leads to perform many stunts and they were given the option of having body doubles for the same, the two decided to shoot for it themselves. During the shoot, Kanikka Kapur shot for a sequence where she had to crawl between lines of fire.

When she came to know about the sequence, she was quite afraid but when the production offered her body-doubles she refused and wanted to face her fear. Hard work and practice always help you to succeed and Kanikka too relied on the same. She rehearsed the army crawl for an hour before actually trying it between fire lines. She again rehearsed it thrice between the fire before giving the actual perfect shot.

Speaking about this sequence, Kanikka said, "This fire-crawl sequence was to be a part of the promos of the show and was my first action sequence. Though the team offered me a body double, I wanted to shoot it myself. I was highly nervous about it but at the same time did not want to miss the chance of doing it. So, I decided to rehearse for the army crawl first which is quite difficult in itself. Later, when I could do it convincingly, I tried it between the fire lines."

Mohit and Kanikka have been shooting for more than a month in Bhopal. The two are seen exploring whenever they get time between the shoots. Lately, they visited the most famous the Bhojtal lake. They not only enjoyed the boat ride and the scenic beauty but also were seen feeding the ducks.

Talking of it, Mohit said, "Bhopal is a beautiful city and holds in a lot to explore. We try to take out time to explore. Recently we visited the Bhojtal Lake, which is a scenic beauty in itself. The air there was so soothing, it filled us with energy for the entire day. Kanikka is also a great company and I enjoyed more because of her."

Adding to it Kanikka said, "Not only did we have a great boating session but the fauna in the lake look quite adorable too. The view was fantastic and I am sure, I would keep visiting the place during my stay in Bhopal."