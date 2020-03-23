Kanika Kapoor's reports coming out positive of coronavirus had created a havoc among people who she had met carrying the infection after she came to India from London. The singer was brutally trolled for her negligence and putting several lives in danger with her irresponssible behaviour. She tried to defend herself by blaming the Lucknow airport authorities for not doing their job properly.

However, if a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, the Uttar Pradesh government is not happy with Kanika's attempt to cover-up her actions. The report also says that if there's any casualty due to coronavirus in the places where Kanika had stayed and partied in Lucknow, she may face murder charges. International Business Times couldn't verify the claim made in the said report independently.

The singer has now been kept under quarantine in a hospital in Lucknow wherein she is being provided Gluten-Free Diet from the Hospital Kitchen. The facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed, and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit (AHU) for the Covid-19 unit.

The hospital, however, slammed Kanika Kapoor for throwing starry tantrums and asked her behave like a patient and cooperate with them for her own good. "Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving like a patient and not a star," read a statement issued by the Director of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Lucknow where the singer is currently admitted.

Lucknow police hunt for Kanika's missing friend

Meanwhile, the Lucknow police are now frantically searching for a Mumbai based entrepreneur, Ojas Desai, who was present with singer Kanika Kapoor at Hotel Taj and left the city on March 16.

While the police have tracked over 260 people who interacted with the singer but Ojas Desai has remained untraceable.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Agarwal said that they had been trying to track down Desai but did not have his exact address in Mumbai or his whereabouts.

The singer is in quarantine and cannot be questioned at this time, he added.

The Hotel Taj, however, has sent 11 of its employees who interacted with Kanika during her two day stay at the hotel into quarantine. "We are keeping close watch on their health and necessary checks are being done," said a hotel official.

The Hotel Taj has been shut down by the Lucknow administration after it was found that the singer had stayed there.

Lucknow CMO admits 'lapses' in Kanika case

On the other hand, the chief medical officer (CMO), Lucknow, Dr Narendra Agarwal, has admitted to lapses in the report, based on which a case was filed against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor.

He has written to the district magistrate and police commissioner, requesting them to make 'corrections' in it.

The complaint filed by the CMO at Sarojini Nagar police station on Friday night had stated that Kanika had tested positive on her arrival at Amausi airport on 'March 14' and was asked to isolate herself for 14 days, but she continued socializing, which amounts to disobeying a government order.

The CMO has now clarified that Kanika had been advised 14-day self-isolation as per government guidelines when she landed at Mumbai airport from the UK, and not at Amausi airport in Lucknow.

Kanika came to Amausi airport on a domestic flight while thermal scanning was being done only for international arrivals.Besides, there is no COVID-19 confirmatory test which can be done at the airport. Only thermal screening is being done at airports, which only detects body temperature.

Kanika came to Lucknow on March 11 and kept moving around, meeting people, visiting places and attending parties. She also stayed in a five-star hotel for two days during this period, the CMO said in his letter.

The complaint on the basis of which the FIR was lodged had several inaccuracies. It said Kanika had tested positive at Amausi airport. It also mentioned her age as 28 whereas she is 41.

Further, she arrived in Lucknow on March 11, but the complaint said she came on March 14 while her address was mentioned as 'unknown'.

The CMO said it was 'clerical mistake' and refused to comment further.

(With IANS Inputs)