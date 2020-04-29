Kanika Kapoor had grabbed headlines when she became the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus. She had attended two parties in Lucknow in the presence of top politicians and bureaucrats and all of them were later tested for COVID-19.

She was then hospitalized for over a fortnight at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). She was finally tested negative for coronavirus after her unsuccessful five attempts. And while Kanika is now staying with her family in Lucknow after getting discharged from the hospital, the Baby Doll singer had recently approached the King George's Medical University (KGMU), offering to donate her plasma for treatment of other Covid-19 patients.

Kanika not yet fit for plasma donation

The singer called up head of transfusion medicine department, Prof Tulika Chandra, and volunteered to help.

"She called me up and said she really wanted to help other Covid-19 patients. Vice Chancellor Prof M.L.B. Bhatt has given a go ahead on it and we will now be carrying out the tests on her to see if she is fit to donate her plasma," said Prof Chandra.

As per experts, Kanika Kapoor's sample will be tested for a number of things before she can donate her plasma. These include her haemoglobin level that should be above 12.5, weight should be more than 50 kg and the patient should not have diabetes, cardiovascular issues, malaria, syphilis and other such ailments.

Her sample was taken on Tuesday, however, the doctor said that she will have to wait to donateplasma as her haemoglobin level is lower than the average required, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama.

Kanika's travel history

She had, on April 26, come out with a statement clarifying her travel and Covid-19 history declaring that she was aware of misconceptions and wrong information floating around her but she chose to remain silent until ready to speak.

Kanika in her social media post had said that all persons she came in contact with in the UK, Mumbai and Lucknow had been tested negative and that she had duly followed the process.

Meanwhile, the KGMU on Sunday night, made the first plasma transfusion in a 58-year-old patient from Orai who is a government doctor whose condition was critical.

The doctors now say that the patient is responding well to the transfusion. The university has received three plasma donations from fully recovered Covid-19 patients, two from doctors and one from a Lakhimpur man.