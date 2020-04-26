Baby doll singer Kanika Kapoor is in the news once again. After being tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 9, 2020, she was in the hospital for the treatment and was discharged a few days ago.

However, it is reported that after being discharged from the hospital, Kanika Kapoor has gone missing from her residence in Lucknow. It is reported that Kanika Kapoor was staying at her Shalimar apartment in Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow. The singer was asked to continue staying in isolation. However, when the health department visited Kanika's apartment for her 6th testing, she was not present at home. Kanika Kapoor's family reportedly has no information about the singer.

Clarifying her stance Kanika gave a befitting reply to the haters who are constantly gossiping about her travel history. She wrote a heartfelt note and confirms she is at home in Lucknow with her family.

In the note, Kanika mentions, how she is spending quality time with her family in Luckow at her residence. She further clarified her travel history from the UK to Mumbai and Lucknow. She mentioned that everyone whom she was in contact was has been tested negative. Lastly, she thanked the doctors and nurses for taking care of her and urged the media and masses to handle this matter sensitively and honestly.

Check her post below:

Celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Pragya Kapoor and many more wished Kanika on her Instagram feed after reading her post.

For the unversed, Kanika Kapoor was tested positive on March 20 and the very next day she was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for her negligence. Reportedly, FIR was lodged against the singer for committing acts that were likely to spread the disease after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow. The gatherings also include a party where some political leaders were present.

Kanika was the first celeb to have tested positive since then she been under constant radar and scrutiny by media and police for violating rules.