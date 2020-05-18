Post-pregnancy period is a difficult phase for every mother. They become physically and mentally weak after giving birth to their babies and recovering to normal state takes a lot of strength and courage. But for some, life becomes even more tough when their newborn needs to undergo surgery for its survival.

Kaniha's Lesser Known Story

Actress Kaniha, who has worked in over 25+ movies in South Indian film industry, has revealed a lesser known story of her life. She has opened up on her her weight issues, baby undergoing an open-heart surgery upon birth and her desire to return normalcy after giving birth to the baby. More importantly, she stresses about not paying heed to the negative comments coming her way.

Ön her Instagram account, the Varalaaru actress claims "Yes I had a big baby..I had an over sized,over flowing pregnant belly which I flaunted with pride. I din't have the luxury of recovering post delivery like many moms 'coz my child had to undergo an open heart surgery soon after birth.Miracles do happen and my little one is a survivor and He chose life.

The Reason Why She Wants to be Fit

She explains that the reason why she wants to keep herself fit is not her career, but for her healthy future. "Even today many of you may think/comment why do I pursue fitness?? Many of you think I do it for the sake of my career etc ..But the answer is NO.I do it for myself.It's an investment I am making for my healthier future.. So guys try to eat healthy, stay fit!!

A healthy future lies in your hands today.

All it takes is less than an hour everyday.

You are definitely worthy so gift yourself good health.

If I can do it,why can't you?

#stayfit

#kaniha #motherhood. [sic']" she ends.

Kaniha is married to Radhakrishnan and she gave birth to the baby in 2010. She is now presently staying in Kerala.

On the professional front, the actress, who has worked with big names of South India like Ajith, Cheran, Ravi Teja, Jayaram, Mammootty and Sarath Kumar, is working on a few movies that include Vikram's upcoming film Cobra.