Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who is well versed with her craft and knows how to get to the peak. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie 'Panga' directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Kangana is tremendously promoting hard to promote her film 'Panga' and has been giving several media interviews for the same.

Kangana's take

In an interview with Bombay Times, the actress talked about reservations about marriage she has among others. When asked if she feels positive after seeing Ashwiny and husband Nitesh Tiwari's relationship and what are her reservations regarding the same. To which she said, "When you have so much going for yourself, you tend to get thoughts like... 'The world needs me, why should I belong to one person (laughs!)?' Also, with time, you can become compulsively independent in the way you live your life and operate, and the way you create your personal space. Then, marriage seems like a trap. When you are functioning better on your own, than with a partner, then, marriage doesn't make sense, right? As partners, you should function doubly better. I see that Rangoli (sister) and her husband function well with each other."

She further added how important it to be emotionally, financially and spiritually going hand-in-hand with your partner. She said that if people are doing doubly well together in these aspects, then she is open to marriage. She also added that if it does not double up, then it should not bring her down from where I am. She stated how she can see Ashwiny and Nitesh function beautifully together and how they are enhancing each other. She feels this (like Ashwiny and Nitesh) is how it should work.

Kangana has always voiced her opinions and has been quite open about various things, be it her relationships or her professional life. The actress has managed to raise the eyebrows with her shocking statements and bold remarks. No doubt she is been loved by millions of fans at the same time hated by many.