Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV is impressed with the trailer of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut. In his review, the filmmaker took an indirect dig at Hrithik Roshan's Super 30.

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan are gearing up for the release of their movies Manikarnika and Super 30, respectively. The makers of Manikarnika released its trailer on the YouTube channel of Zee Studios on October 1 and the 2-minute-long video has received 18,808,878 views in the last 16 days. But Ram Gopal Varma apparently watched it on Tuesday and took to Twitter to share his review on it.

Ram Gopal Varma took a jibe at Hrithik Roshan, by saying that the trailer of Manikarnika looks 3,000 times better than Super 30. The director wrote, "Just now watched the Kangana Ranaut trailer of youtu.be/eBw8SPPvGXQ and I think it's looking more Super 3000 times (sic)."

Ram Gopal Varma knows how to use social media sites to garner attention for his films, but he had become silent and less active on Twitter and Facebook after the failure of Officer. Now, he is set to release the movie Bhairava Geetha and has been active on social media for the last few days.

Some of Ram Gopal Varma's followers feel that his comment on Manikarnika is one of his publicity strategies for Bhairava Geetha. They mocked him in reply to his post and here are their comments.

Cheerful warrior‏ @cheerfulperson1

Using Kanganа to draw attention to Hrithik? are you kidding me

The best gamer‏ @Abhibest26

He's trolling super 30 lmao

Azher shareef‏ @azhershareef33

Did u watch trailer after 2 pegs?

Madhu Kiran‏ @MadhuKiran2809

He is talking about hrithiks super 30 film

Anushka Singh‏ @iAnushka_Singh: