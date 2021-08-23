With the theatres reopening in Tamil Nadu after the lockdown due to the second wave of Covid-19, the Kollywood filmmakers are getting now ready to release their movies on big screens. They are now eyeing Ganesh Chaturthi weekend to cash in on the festive mood of the audience.

Thalaivi Release Date

The first flick to have a formal announcement over the release is none other than Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi. The movie will be out on 10 September.

"Verified The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres. [sic]" Kangana Ranaut posted.

It is a biopic of Tamil Nadu's late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who died in 2016. Aravind Swami will be seen as her political mentor and Kollywood legend MG Ramachandran. The film has piqued a lot of interest among the Tamil audience.

Other Releases

Apart from this movie, Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam, Hiphop Tamizh's Sivakumarin Sabadham, and Vijay Anthony's Kodiyil Oruvan will be out for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Laabam is a political thriller in which Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. This is the last directorial film of SP Jananathan.

Aadhi of Hiphop Tamizh's is back with Sivakumarin Sabadham, which is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Whereas Kodiyil Oruvan stars Vijay Antony and Aathmika in the lead roles. Directed by Ananda Krishnan and Music by Nivas K Prasanna.

These two movies have generated positive response through promotional materials. As a result, all four movies have the potential to make money at the box office, say, trade trackers.

Along with the aforementioned films, there will be a few movies which are likely to be out on the OTT platform.