After the stupendous success of Panga, Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming movie 'Thalaivi', which is based on the life of Jayalalithaa. The pictures of her shoot are going viral and Kangana looks breathtakingly beautiful in all the pics!

This isn't the end of biopics for her as after she is done with the same, she wants to play the iconic role of Kannagi, a famous woman, and deity from Tamil Nadu, not only this Kangana was quizzed about her sister Rangoli's recent meme that she uploaded on social media and her views on democracy of India and actors who are coming out in support of her.

Kangana desires to essay the role of Kannagi's life

During a recent media, interaction she mentioned that she found out about Kannagi through the director Vijay, who is directing her in Thalaivi. For those unaware, Kannagi is a woman who avenged her adulterous husband's death and has several literary works on her life. After hearing about this, Kangana asked Vijay to make a movie on Kannagi's life and even expressed her wish to portray her!

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel is back again as she takes a dig at Taapsee and Deepika aby sharing a WhatsApp forward on her twitter handle. The picture is captioned as 'brutal troll' to which Rangoli agreed and said that 'India's one daughter Kangana is enough' for 'chillar' gang'.

Kangana and Rangoli who have been supporting Deepika and her film Chhaapak are now going against her.

Check out Rangoli's tweet

This WhatsApp post has been doing rounds ha ha... totally agree, chillar Bollywood ki Tukde gang keliye desh ki ek he beti kafi hai ???Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/kc9K3Ma52X — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 4, 2020

Kangana also put forth her stance on democracy and violence that has shaken the nation starting from early January 2020.

Kangana on democracy and actors voicing their opinion

People have the right to speak their mind in our country. It is their democratic right. But if while performing our democratic right we create a mess, violate the law, or destroy public properties like buses and cameras then it is wrong. One can express their views but there should be a limit and no one should cross that limit. I do not think anybody in the industry has done that so far. The violence that is happening in the country is condemned by us the entire industry has condemned it. The people who have supported such violence over the issue are answerable for their actions. Because they need to come clean on that and no types of violence should be tolerated.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi, which is slated for 26th June 2020.