Kangana Ranaut is riding high on the success of her last film Panga currently shooting for her next title 'Thalaivi' in Chennai which is a biopic on Jayalalithaa.

The first poster of her film Thalaivi is out and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

As Kangana is shooting in Chennai for the biopic she keeps sharing BTS images from her shoot and the latest one that's she shared with her fans is a very graceful picture where she is seen performing Bharat Natyam.

Not many are aware that former CM of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa was a Bharat Natyam dancer as well.

Kangana has been giving interviews about her role in the biopic and says she has done a lot of research to essay Jayalalitha's character.

Kangana on playing Jayalathia

She ( Jayalalitha) was not like me. She was a more glamorous star... somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I'm not known as a glamorous star. There is one common thread, though. She was a very reluctant actor.

It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll [in films], and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels.

Kangana shares if there is any similarity between the two of them

I think, like every woman, she longed for a family, and she longed for a child. I think there was a time in my life also when I longed for a family. I think some of the married people took advantage of that...

There are scenes [in this film] with an actor who is married, and who promises marriage and then goes back on his word. She has to face a lot of public humiliation. I think this is what happens to a lot of young actresses. It is not something that only we share.

Not only that, Kangana Ranaut celebrated her hairdresser, Maria Sharma's 50 Years in Film Industry on sets of Thalaivi!

