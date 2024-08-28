Kangana Ranaut has landed in some hot soup over her recent statement on farmer's protest. The Himachal Pradesh assembly has passed a resolution condemning the statement made by the Queen actress. The resolution is backed by Congress to condemn the statements made by BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on the farmer's protest.

Kangana Ranaut shared a clip of her interview where she has spoken about how a "Bangladesh like situation" could have started in the country if not for the strong leadership at the Centre. She had also alleged that rapes took place and bodies were found hanging during the protest which was done against the now repealed three farm laws. She had also hinted at an involvement of China and US in the conspiracy.

Outrage over statement

Kangana Ranaut's statement triggered massive outrage in the Himachal Assembly which condemned her statements. While AAP's Haryana president Sushil Gupta said that it showed the 'mindset BJP has towards farmers', Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also demanded an apology.

Ministers take sides

"Kangana Ranaut has not apologised for her statement against farmers. BJP's statement expresses no regret about the charges made by her against farmers. She is a BJP member and MP, if no action taken against her it's fair to say that BJP is only paying lip service to the farmers," she wrote.

Himachal Pradesh parliamentary affairs minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan called Kangana's statement an "insult to the farmer's community". Slogans were raised against the actress and Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi urged to get an FIR lodged against the actress. On the other hand, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that Kangana's statements would probably be used by the party when they'd need someone to blame.

HP Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also supported the resolution and asked BJP to look into it. On the other hand, BJP has distanced itself from the controversy and said that Kangana isn't permitted to say anything on the party's policy matters.