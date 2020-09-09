"Mumbai is POK now," Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut repeated again after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition work at Kangana Ranaut's 'illegal' office in Mumbai.

In a series of tweets, Kangana wrote, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy."

She went on to write, "Pakistan..." and "Babur and his army".

Kangana Ranaut is headed to Mumbai today from the Mohali International Airport. She was recently given 'Y' category security after she claimed that she was being threatened.

#WATCH: Actor Kangana Ranaut at Mohali International Airport, she will be leaving for Mumbai shortly. pic.twitter.com/nacEgRTyr5 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Kangana's PoK jibe

Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC, is engaged in a massive row with the Queen actor over her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) recently.

The BMC on Wednesday (September 9) started demolishing the Bandra office of Kangana Ranaut for alleged unauthorised modifications/extensions. An official of the civic team said after demolition, criminal action can be taken against actor Kangana Ranaut.

The BMC official confirmed that all rules and regulations have been followed. "Nothing illegal or out of the way. Today demolition work is being carried out and after that we may even take criminal action against her for the same," the BMC official said to a news channel.

Meanwhile, Kangana's lawyer has filed a plea over the matter in the Bombay High Court and the hearing will take place anytime now.

BMC takes up the demolition work from the outside

A team of the BMC H-West Ward officers who were accompanied by police officials reached Kangana's office with bulldozers, JCBs and other heavy equipment and took up the demolition work from the outside.

This happened hours after the BMC notice listed 14 violations at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hills. The BMC Executive Engineer said that he was satisfied that the (illegal) works were being carried out and the actress had failed to produce the permissions/approvals/sanction for it as per BMC laws, reports news agency IANS.

The BMC notice also warned that the actress could face imprisonment of at least one month or up to one year besides penalties.

What the violations include

The violations as per reports include -- merging of two bungalows, converting a ground-floor toilet into an office cabin, converting a storeroom into a kitchen, making an unauthorised pantry in the ground floor, adding toilets near the storeroom and a parking area, illegal partitions in first floor living room, an illegal meeting room in the "puja" room, converting a balcony into a habitable area besides a floor extension, and more.

Kangana Ranaut bought the bungalow three years ago. It is listed as a residential property by the BMC.