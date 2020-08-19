Hours after the Supreme Court allowed the CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana Ranaut mocked Deepika Padukone, saying that the public has shown her status on her 'dhanda' of depression.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai June 14. Soon after the news broke, several speculations were made about the possible reasons for his suicide. Some celebs, who worked with him in his films, claimed that he was in depression and was undergoing treatment for it. This claim fueled the debate on the importance of mental health.

It is known that Deepika Padukone has often spoken about her own struggle with depression. She also founded an organisation called Live Love Laugh to help those struggling with mental illness. A few days after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, the actress had spoken about depression and mental health.

Deepika Padukone had tweeted on June 20, "Repeat After Me. You cannot snap out of depression." In her next tweet, the actress had written, "Repeat After Me. Depression is not the same as sadness," and "Repeat After Me. Feeling depressed is not the same as feeling sad."

Today, the Supreme Court announced its verdict on Rhea Chakraborthy's plea, seeking the transfer of the probe into the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide from Bihar to Mumbai. The Court also allowed the CBI inquiry into the case and ordered the Mumbai Police to provide all the necessary proofs related to it.

Kangana Ranaut hailed the SC's verdict to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI. The actress tweeted, "Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver."

Hours later, Kangana Ranaut took an indirect dig at Deepika Padukone over her above-mentioned tweets. The actress went on to call it her dhanda, as she tweeted, "Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi #CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput #1stStepToSSRJustice."

In reply to her post, a journalist named Chaiti Narula wrote, ""Depression ka dhandha?" Comments like these take us back 100 years. All the efforts by the likes of Deepika and top psychiatrists have gone down the drain. Normalising narrative is the need of the hour. This is a disparaging comment towards the sufferers @KanganaTeam @netshrink."

Responding to her, Kangana said that People like Deepika Padukone would put brilliant people in asylum. The actress tweeted, "If people like her get their way they will put every extra ordinary individual in asylum, this illness has no diagnosis based on blood reports or body scans, anyone can gather a blood thirsty mob and declare one a psycho and get them lynched, stop using mental illness so loosely."