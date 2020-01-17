Days after Deepika Padukone went to JNU and stood with the students in solidarity over the attack on them by the masked mob, Kangana Ranaut has spoken up. Kangana Ranaut said that though she doesn't have the right to say what Deepika Padukone should or should not do, she herself would never have done this.

"I think she's exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she's doing. I shouldn't have an opinion about what she's doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do. I definitely won't go and stand behind Tukde Gang (laughing) for whatever happens. I don't want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don't want to give power or empower people in the Nation who celebrate when a Jawan dies. I don't want to be with them. So, I can tell what I want but I don't want to comment on what she should've done," Kangana said, as reported by DNA.

Kangana thanks Deepika

Touched by the trailer of Chhapaak, Kangana Ranaut had said, "Kangana Ranaut and family would like to thank Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar and the entire team of Chhapaak for their incredible feat in bringing stories of acid attack victims to the forefront. Maine film Chhapaak ka trailer dekha. Aur mujhe woh trailer dekhne ke baad meri behen Rangoli ke saath huye haadse ki... jo unke saath acid attack huya tha... unki saari yaadein taaza ho gayi. Apne aur apne parivaar ke khatir meri behen Rangoli ki himmat mujhe har mushkil aur halaat se pange lene ki prerit karti hai. Uski muskurahat mujhe har dard se panga lene ki takat deti hai."

Deepika praised Kangana

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had said about Kangana Ranaut's Panga trailer, "I watch a lot of trailers for films with my cast and when I get time, I watch these films as an audience. Panga's trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer, it seems that this film will also be very good."