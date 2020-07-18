Kangana Ranaut has stated that she is ready to return her Padma Shri Award if she fails to prove the claims made by her over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress had spoken about the kind of pressure he was going through following rejections from the film industry and media, while calling his death a "murder planned by the movie mafia".

In an interview with Republic TV last evening, Kangana Ranaut said that she was summoned by the Mumbai Police, but she could not turn up since she was in Manali. However, the 33-year old told the cops that she could give her a statement if someone comes to her place.

"I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can't testify, which I can't prove, and which is not in the public domain, I will return my Padma Shri. I don't deserve it," the actress said.

She then attacked leading filmmakers from Bollywood and questioned why Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, and critic Rajeev Masand were not summoned for the investigation in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. So far, the Mumbai Police had summoned many celebrities ]that include Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose," Republic TV quoted her as saying.

The Manikarnika actress claims, "I have said no to Bhansali's Padmaavat but he hasn't done anything vengeful. He doesn't gang up on anyone but he's being summoned. Shekhar Kapur, a God-like figure in the industry is being summoned."

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has reignited nepotism debate in Bollywood. Kangana has blamed the powerful Bollywood mafia for his death.