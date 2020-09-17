Kangana Ranaut is back again, and her war with Bollywood actors continues. After attacking Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Jaya Bachchan. Last night, Kangana Ranaut engaged in a war of words with Urmila Matondkar.

Let's take a look at what happened.

Urmila Matondkar on drugs cartel in Bollywood

Urmila Matondkar has been engaging in a war of words with Kangana Ranaut over the alleged Bollywood drug row. The 'Rangeela' actress feels it is unfair to say that everybody in the industry is into drugs and are junkies. Talking to a news portal on the same, Urmila reportedly said the kind of image that people have been portraying about Bollywood is unjust. She also stated that showing the industry as the nexus of drugs is not true, and it is not like that the industry only consists of 4-5 people, it comprises people from technicians to other hard-working people.

Urmila even said that if Kangana wants to start a war against drug abuse, she should begin with her home state, Himachal Pradesh. "The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state."

Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Urmila Matondkar.

On Wednesday night, Kangana Ranaut at a video interview with Times Now spoke about Urmila Matondkar's acting talent and called her 'soft porn star.'

Here's what Kangana said,

Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it's very blatant. But she isn't known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won't I get a ticket?

Her soft porn star remark wasn't received well by the netizens and celebs, and once again, Twitter got divided into two. With a handful of people supporting Kangana majority of the people and celebrities came forward to lend support to Urmila.

Let's take a look at what happened after the soft porn remark by Kangana.

Netizens slam Kangana left, right, center and the Queen of Bollywood gave it back to them as well.

Check out below:

Where was your feminism you dumb ass when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute? You fake feminist shame on entire woman kind, do you know a human don’t just have physical body we have emotional body, mental body and psychological body as well, rape isn’t just intercourse!! — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

'Queen' actress questioned why she was not supported when Urmila Matondkar had tagged her as a prostitute and 'Rudaali'. Referring to an old interview of Urmila wherein she had called Kangana a rudaali, Kangana had slammed a social media user and posted, "Where was your feminism you dumb ass when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute? You fake feminist shame on entire womankind, do you know a human doesn't just have physical body we have emotional body, mental body and psychological body as well, rape isn't just intercourse!!"

Netizens slam Kangana over soft porn remark

Here are some pictures of soft "PORN" actress

Urmila#UrmilaMatondkar pic.twitter.com/Rpsa7ACxB2 — mass MAHARAJ ಮಾಸ್ ಮಹಾರಾಜ್ (@badshah_fans) September 17, 2020

#shutupkangana #KanganaRanawat @UrmilaMatondkar knew about Kangana's fake horse ride when she was 8 years old in the film Masoom. pic.twitter.com/odKhLtZJoM — xyam_gupta (@ShyamGu52687447) September 17, 2020

Biggest joke of the century: #KanganaRanaut considers herself an icon of feminism while passing derogatory remarks against a fellow woman. #ShutUpKangana

#UrmilaMatondkar — Afiya Qureshi (@AfiyaQureshi) September 17, 2020

Kangana on Sunny Leone

Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

"The liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer into silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory," Kangana had said.

मैं एक क्षत्राणी हूं। सर कटा सकती हूं, लेकिन सर झुका सकती नहीं! राष्ट्र के सम्मान के लिए हमेशा आवाज़ बुलंद करती रहूंगी। मान, सम्मान, स्वाभिमान के साथ जी हूं और गर्व से राष्ट्रवादी बनकर जीती रहूंगी! सिद्धांत के साथ नहीं कभी समझौता की हूं नहीं कभी करूंगी! जय हिंद । — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Celebs from Ram Gopal Varma to Swara Bhaskar, Anubhav Sinha bash Kangana over Soft Porn remark.

Check out their tweets below.

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u ? — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020

Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 16, 2020

Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA,SATYA,KAUN,BHOOT,EK HASEENA THI etc .https://t.co/xjiSUW2kdB — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 17, 2020

Rangoli always supported Kangana's statement.

At a video interview with Barkha Dutt, Urmila Matondkar spoke about Kangana's calling her a soft porn star concerning Urmila once calling Kangana 'Rudaali.'

Urmila Matondkar chose not to comment on 'Soft Porn Star.'

"When Kangana called me a Soft Port Star the Female Anchor interviewing her smiled gleefully. Isn't that shocking," asks @UrmilaMatondkar on @themojo_in . "Will all who opposed Shiv Sena's slurs for Kangana condemn this too" #UrmilaMatondkar Full show: https://t.co/y5TmPhwJkt pic.twitter.com/Cj6VWAjOkF — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) September 17, 2020

"When Kangana called me a 'Soft Port Star' the Female Anchor interviewing her smiled gleefully. Isn't that shocking."

Urmila further said, "When Kangana was on a prime time channel giving an interview, I was also giving an interview to other channels, and I was praising Kangana for her body of work."

Urmila on commenting Kangana 'Rudaali''

After Kangana called @UrmilaMatondkar a "softporn star" I ask about her using the word "Rudali" - #UrmilaMatondkar says "Was not an abuse. It was to say she's playing victim. But if I have hurt her am happy to apologize. Will she for her words" Full show: https://t.co/y5TmPhwJkt pic.twitter.com/JsQauLK3en — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) September 17, 2020

Urmila Matondkar says "Was not an abuse. It was to say she's playing the victim. But if I have hurt her am happy to apologize."