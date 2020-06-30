Kangana Ranaut has welcomed the Indian government's decision to ban 59 apps in the country This development comes a few days after the Bollywood actress called for a complete boycott of their products.

Kangana's Message

The actress blamed China for spreading Covid-19 and slamming the neighbor for creating troubles in the borders. "The government has banned Chinese apps and I think most people are celebrating because China is like we all know, it's a communist country and the way they have gone deep into our economy and our system... the data is scary, how much our business was dependent on China and this year apart from being the originator of coronavirus and giving the world the biggest adversity of recent times. In the midst of this adversity, now they are messing with our borders in Ladakh and they don't only want Ladakh. In the scheme of things, they want Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. They also want your Assam and it's never ending," the actress is quoted as saying by the IANS.

She stated that it is time for the country to cut the roots of Chinaa and said, "You can see the greed of these people and of course even the world is astonished by their ways of life and by the way they ill-treat animals and the way they beat you up if you do idol worshipping or if you follow your religion. I say that you know being an extremist or being a communist, both ways are extreme. Why do you want to believe there is god or no god? Why do you want to be so sure? Why can't you just be that...you don't know? I don't agree with their ways and obviously they've shown their real crude faces to the world. Also with this pandemic and the bio-war that they've unleashed on the world. What is feeding them is their economy. So it is definitely better we cut their roots here in India and of course when there will not be so much revenue and money, their evil power will come down and the world will be a better place,"

The Manikarnika actress said that India was prosperous in ancient times and the world was an inclusive place for living. According to her, the Hinduism preaches inclusiveness and the country can become a global leader.

She ended, "So I feel that we should encash in these times where China is receiving so much hatred from the world and we should take charge and as people, we should also encourage local stuff and try to see value in what our people do. Of course Chinese give you everything 'sasta' and cheap products. We should not go by that. We saw the aftermath of that 'sasta' and cheap. We need to encourage our people and I think this is the right time,"

Kangana vs Swara

Meanwhile, the Kangana Ranaut's digital team has slammed Swara Bhasker's recent comment on nepotism. "Swara while doing chaploosi pls don't forget Kangana graced the show after many requests, she was the superstar and KJO was the paid host it is not for him to remove anything if channel wants it, and her voice needs no KJO to reach people [sic]" the message from Team Kangana Ranaut read.

However, Swara had hailed Karan Johar for taking a question on nepotism without getting offended. "Let's take a moment & acknowledge that @karanjohar took this question on the chin, & answered in a candid & honest manner not taking unwarranted personal offense. Let's also acknowledge that he didn't have the infamous #nepotism comment removed from his chat show which he cud've. [sic]" she had tweeted,