Kangana Ranaut has never been afraid of taking 'pangas' with Bollywood celebs. The actress has spoken about being sidelined by the industry at the beginning of her career. In spite of facing hatred, the Queen emerged like a Phoenix.

Kangana Ranaut, who had waged a war against nepotism and celebs who it, had addressed Karan Johar as the flag bearer of nepotism in his show 'Koffee With Karan'. However, she seems to have buried the hatchet.

Kangana Ranaut congratulates Karan Johar

Kangana put everything aside and congratulated the Takht director on his achievement. In an interview with India Today, Kangana mentioned that Karan totally deserved the Padma Shri for his contribution to films like Good Newwz and Kesari.

The Panga actress also mentioned that despite KJo getting a start due to his late father Yash Johar, Karan has achieved and built an empire on his own merit.

Kangana said, "I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve."

"Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits. I started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh and for me to be in the same league as these bigwigs we have grown up watching, whether it is Karan's films or Ekta Kapoor's serials... We knew these people, growing up. And who has not heard Adnan Sami ji's songs? For a girl like me, to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a matter of pride," she added.

Karan Johar in all praises of Kangana

Karan too was all praises for Kangana in an interview where he lauded the actress for her performances. In a chat show, Karan Johar was asked by the CEO of Dharma Productions and very close friend Apoorva Mehta, whether he would be comfortable directing Kangana anytime soon. Much to the surprise of everyone, Karan promptly replied, "Yes, for sure. Kangana is one of the best actresses we have."

Interestingly, in an interview with Huffington Post a couple of months ago, Johar had said that he had no problem with Kangana and if she was required for a film, he will work with her. However this time, he went on to admit that Kangana was one of the best in Bollywood.

The Kangana-Karan infamous spat had taken an ugly turn ever since the nepotism debate began. Both of them never missed a single chance to taunt or take digs at each other but with such gestures coming from them we can surely say that these stars have let the bygones be bygones.