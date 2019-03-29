Trust Kangana Ranaut to dug out hidden skeletons from her closet with each interview and ensue a massive controversy that surrounds it. Her recent interview where she talked about how Pahlaj Nihalani had offered her a soft porn character before her debut and had her do a photoshoot without any tapes or bathroom, but, just in a satin robe, has triggered Nihalani the wrong way. Reacting to the accusations, the former CBFC Chairperson has asked Kangana not to play with him.

Reacting on the whole episode in an interview with CineBlitz, Nihalani said that it was because of the shoot that Kangana got selected for her debut. He also revealed that he spent close to one-and-a-half crore on that photoshoot and song. What's surprising is that Nihalani claims to have approached Amitabh Bachchan to play the role of Kangana's boss, whom she had to seduce but, owing to date conflicts, Big B let the offer go.

"I had spent one-and-a-half crore on that picture advertisement and shot for three songs. She did the reading post the photoshoot, but with my advertisement and the poster she got Mahesh Bhatt's film (Gangster) and backed out of my film as she requested me to let her do Gangster as we were under a three-movie deal. She should not play with me, otherwise I have a lot of things to play with her."

Kangana recalled that Pahlaj Nihalani had once offered her a film called – I Love You Boss. Prior to the shoot of the film, for a photoshoot, Kangana was given a satin robe to wear without any undergarments or tapes and she was asked to pose her legs out of that thin, silky dress. Kangana said, "I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can't do this."

What new twist and turn will this row take now, only time will tell.