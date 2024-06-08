Both Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman have reacted to Kangana Ranaut being slapped by CISF constable. The father-son duo has condemned the attack on the actress. Kangana was slapped by a CISF personnel at the airport over her statements on the farmer's protest. While many have condemned the attack, some have even supported the act.

Now, Shekhar Suman and Kangana Ranaut's ex-Adhyayan Suman have also weighed in on the attack. "That is extremely wrong and very unfortunate. No one should have to experience this. It is not acceptable for anyone to express themselves in this manner; it's illegal. They deserve to be punished for their actions. Although they had some opposition in their hearts, the way they expressed it was entirely inappropriate. There were other ways to communicate their feelings. No one should have to go through this," Shekhar Suman told news channels.

Shekhar Suman condemns

Adhyayan Suman says shouldn't have happened

Adhyayan Suman also resonated with Shekhar Suman's opinion and said that he completely agrees with his father. he added that even if someone had a personal issue or grudge, it shouldn't have been taken out publicly like this. "I completely agree with him (his father). Even if you have a personal grudge, it is very wrong to take it out publicly. This should not have happened," he told the channels present.