Kangana Ranaut has raised voice against the arrest of YouTuber Saahil Choudhary and asked whether no one can question the world's most incompetent Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his team.

The hashtags like #ReleaseSaahilChoudhary and #istandwithsaahilchoudhary have been trending on Twitter and other social media channels after the arrest of YouTuber Saahil Choudhary, who is currently in the custody of Mumbai Police.

A Twitterati named Puja Mathur (@SushiGirl_puja) wrote, "#ReleaseSaahilChoudhary Release SAAHIL CHOUDHARY. This is a DEMOCRATIC COUNTRY. If Raut is not Arrested for saying a girl Haramkhor then why Saahil???? Release him ...He was speaking facts @Republic_Bharat rise your voice please help him."

Kangana Ranaut retweeted Puja Mathur's post and mocked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his team. The actress wrote, "What is this gunda raaj going on in Mumbai? No one can question world's most incompetent CM and his team? What will they do to us? Break our houses and kill us? @INCIndia who is answerable for this? #istandwithsaahilchoudhary."

Saahil Choudhary was arrested by the cyber cell police from Mumbai in Haryana on Monday for posting abusive content against women on social media. The police took him in to the custody after a lawyer filed a complaint. The 33-year-old YouTuber was produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody till October 1, according to sources.

According to the police, Saahil Choudhary was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for insulting a woman's modesty using word, gesture or act, along with intentional insult and spreading defamatory, mischievous content. He had uploaded videos on his social media and he was seen abusing women in them. He confessed of uploading them to attract followers.

"In one of the videos, the accused had also posed as a journalist associated with a national news channel and spread abusive content. As a stern action against these acts, the accused was held from Faridabad, Haryana, and brought to Mumbai." The Free Press Journal quoted a senior police official as saying.