After shocking the industry with her sensational claims on drugs consumption in the Hindi film industry, Kangana Ranaut has now asked the Bollywood's leading names like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and Vicky Kaushal to undergo drug test.

She tweeted, "I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia. [sic]"

Not Vicky Kaushik, but Vicky Kaushal

Her manager has given a clarification to the IANS that Kangana intended to mention the name of Vicky Kaushal, but wrote Vicky Kaushik which was a typo error.

The Manikarnika actress had alleged recently that 99 percent of Bollywood superstars have been exposed to drugs. Without taking her name, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha reacted, "Anyone who says 90% of any industry is on drugs is on drugs. Even the drugs industry itself will have a much lower percentage. Talking of low percentages...... ok let it be....[sic]"

Kangana vs Anubhav Sinha

Kangana mocked him for his comment with a tweet, "Hey I specifically mentioned most high profile parties and inner circle of hugely successful stars, I have no doubt that people like you have never been invited to those parties cos these drugs are expensive, 99% superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and I guarantee this. [sic]"

After the Narcotics Control Bureau started investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there have been many unsubstantiated claims around drug consumption by Bollywood celebrities. Notably, Kangana alleged that cocaine is the most popular drug used by stars.

She wrote, "Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it's very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it's given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge,"

In another tweet, the 33-year old wrote, "If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood."