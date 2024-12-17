The Kapoor family, including Neetu Kapoor, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. The Kapoors were in Delhi to invite Narendra Modi to the centenary celebrations of Raj Kapoor. The Prime Minister also engaged with them in a proper sit-down conversation. Pictures from the meeting went viral on the internet and netizens appreciated the Prime Minister for taking out time to meet the family. Actress-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut commented on the meet and said it was a rather pivotal step.

In an interview with Agenda Aaj Tak, Kangana shared her thoughts on the meeting between PM Modi and members of the Kapoor family. The recently turned MP said, "I think our film industry definitely needs a lot of guidance. It's a soft power and I think it's very underutilized. Today, be it PM Modi or our other guides Information Broadcast Ministry, or other programs, I have also been a part of the industry for 20 years. I think the industry is orphaned, they don't have any guidance. That's why whether it is the Jihadi agenda or the Palestinian agenda, anyone can capture them. Because they don't have any guidance, they don't know where to go."



Kangana unabashedly admitted that she believed that people from the movie industry, especially Bollywood, were 'vulnerable.' She spoke about how meeting PM Modi was an extremely pivotal step for the stars since according to her these celebrities "do anything" if they are offered money. Kangana dissed the actors by saying that they "dance" at parties that are hosted by gangsters in Dubai.

She mentioned, "You can make them (people of the film industry) do anything by giving them a little money. Dawood takes them to his parties, they often become targets of hawala and drugs. They are very vulnerable. So I think, this step to meet them, is so that even they think that PM Modi meets us, looks at our work, and thinks about us." Kangana further went on to add, "Such things don't happen there. They feel that they can do anything. They will go and dance at gangsters' parties in Dubai. They feel that no one is watching them. So this is a very good step."

The 'Queen' of Bollywood, Kangana in the interview also spoke about how she too had asked for a meeting with the Prime Minister and hoping for it to happen soon. She reminded the audience that Bollywood actors often believe that nobody is watching them and hence being in the same space as the Prime Minister of the country was a "good step."

She said, "They need to be a part of mainstream industries. We are a part of a very big industry, but we don't get respect like other industries. We make so many films and generate so much revenue. Coming to the fact that I don't get an audience with the Prime Minister, I have requested for one and I hope I get it soon."

In other news, Kangana will next be seen in 'Emergency' portraying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Directed by Kangana herself, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhary among others. The film is slated to release next year.